Aaron Ramsdale: To get a hand to the ball in the first place took some doing. To keep the shot from entering the back of the net from an excellent James Maddison free-kick was world class. However, it was Ramsdale's immediate recovery and re-positioning to stop further shots going over the line that impressed me most. Ramsdale has been a big hit since his arrival at Arsenal. Is he good enough to play for England? I don't see why not on this showing.

Gabriel: Arsenal often look a different outfit when Gabriel is fit and in the team. It would certainly appear since their victory in the north London derby, the Gunners' season has come alive. It's not the first time either team has used the fixture to stimulate their season but Arsenal seem to have done it in spectacular fashion. To beat Leicester away is one thing, but to do it in the manner they did was notable.

