Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo is a joy to watch at the moment, says team-mate Ilkay Gundogan.

The Portugal international has racked up three assists in the Champions League so far this season - and Gundogan thinks he can help City to achieve even more success on the pitch.

"I think with Joao in the last few months he has been able to minimise mistakes and maximise the outcome of his individual situations," said Gundogan.

"He rarely loses a ball and with the ball it feels like he always finds solutions, with a dribble, a pass, a decisive moment.

"He is really a joy to watch at the moment. He is an attacking full-back but he is strong one-on-one. He is very important. He is crucial. Hopefully he can maintain that level of form because that will help us to achieve even more wins this season."