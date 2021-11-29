Newcastle v Norwich: Head-to-head stats

Newcastle are unbeaten in their past nine home league games against Norwich (won seven, drawn two), since a 2-0 defeat in September 1988.

Norwich have won two of their past three Premier League games against Newcastle (drawn one), as many as they had in their previous 10 against the Magpies in the competition (won two, drawn three, lost five).

In each of the past three league campaigns in which Newcastle and Norwich have met, there has been a hat-trick scored – Georginio Wijnaldum and Dwight Gayle for Newcastle (2015-16 and 2016-17 respectively), and Teemu Pukki for Norwich in 2019-20.