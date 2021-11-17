Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he is "very happy" with what he achieved during his time at Villa Park.

Speaking at his first news conference as head coach of Norwich City, Smith said: "If they’d said to me at the start, I would spend three years there and accomplish the things that we accomplished, I’d have snapped their hands off.

“It was a really enjoyable time but it came to an end and I’m in a very different place now.

“When you’re making decisions you believe you’re making them for the right reasons. I’m very happy with what we did there."