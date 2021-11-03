Man City 4-1 Club Bruges: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "Fully deserved. In the first few minutes we scored a goal but after conceding we dropped a little bit.

"The second half was really good. A good game, good victory. We need one point to go through, three points to win the group."

On RB Leipzig helping them out with a late goal against Paris St-Germain: "We help each other. When you're at Manchester City, you realise nobody will help you. Everything to do, we've done it. When you're in high ranking and big clubs, I understand maybe. Here no. When we win, we do it.

"All the titles I won before were because I was at big clubs. Absolutely, the pleasure is higher [in winning things with City]. The fight to win the hierarchy in the Premier League is good."