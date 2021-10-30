Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BBC Sport: "We defended the box really well in certain moments. There were spaces we didn't control too well today but I really liked the character and composure of the team to realise that is happening and change the dynamics as well."

On how his team have improved from their poor start: "Those games are part of our season and part of who we are as a team. We should not forget that. All the time we must have the mentality to improve."