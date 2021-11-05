West Ham coping with quick turnaround - Moyes
- Published
West Ham manager David Moyes says the busy schedule is testing his players - but, so far, they are coping.
The Hammers drew 2-2 with Belgian side Genk in the Europa League on Thursday and return to action on Sunday against Liverpool.
"At the moment we seem OK," he said.
"Andriy Yarmolenko had a bit of an injury before we left. Nikola Vlasic as well. We'll see how they are.
"It's a quick turnaround between the games, but hopefully we'll be OK. We are getting tested at the moment because we are having the games so regularly.
"We lost a couple of players midweek to small niggles, which can easily happen. But what I can say is that whoever we’re bringing in at the moment is doing a good job and playing well."