Conte is what Spurs need - Onuoha

Newly-appointed manager Antonio Conte will provide Tottenham with much-needed direction, says former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha.

Ex-Italy and Juventus boss Conte, who last season guided Inter Milan to the Scudetto in Italy, has succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs boss.

The 52-year-old, a Premier League winner with Chelsea during his first stint in English football in 2016-17, takes over a Tottenham side that are eighth in the table after 10 games.

“It feels like this is what Spurs need,” said Onuoha.

"It needs somebody that is going to come in with a very clear philosophy and a style of play that is proven in this country.

"I think Conte is going to make it unequivocal in terms of saying ‘this is how we play and how I want you to play, and if you are not part of that then you will not play’. That is something that is going to help them look a lot better between now and the end of the season."

