Brentford 1-2 Norwich: In pictures

Mathias Normann opened the scoring and starred throughout the match as Norwich picked up their first Premier League victory of the season

Brentford came close to equalising shortly after Normann's opener but a superb save from Tim Krul denied Christian Norgaard from close range

Norwich doubled their lead midway through the first half when Teemu Pukki converted from the penalty spot after being brought down inside the box by Charlie Goode

Despite a first three points of the campaign, it was the end of an era as Daniel Farke - who led the Canaries to promotion from the Championship twice since 2017 - was sacked just hours later