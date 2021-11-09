Brentford 1-2 Norwich: In pictures

Brentford 1-2 Norwich: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Mathias Normann opened the scoring and starred throughout the match as Norwich picked up their first Premier League victory of the seasonPublished16 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Brentford came close to equalising shortly after Normann's opener but a superb save from Tim Krul denied Christian Norgaard from close rangeImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Norwich doubled their lead midway through the first half when Teemu Pukki converted from the penalty spot after being brought down inside the box by Charlie GoodeImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Despite a first three points of the campaign, it was the end of an era as Daniel Farke - who led the Canaries to promotion from the Championship twice since 2017 - was sacked just hours later