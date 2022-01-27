Dobbin signs new contract with Toffees

Forward Lewis Dobbin has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Everton until June 2025.

The England youth international joined the Toffees' academy at the age of 11 and made his first-team debut for the club as a substitute in the win over Norwich at Goodison Park in September 2021.

"It’s a huge honour that the club has put their faith in me with this new deal," the 19-year-old said.

"I love Everton and I’ve been here for such a long time now. I’m so grateful for the chances I’ve been given and to all the coaches I’ve had during my time in the academy."