Tottenham are likely to wait until next summer, rather than January, before trying to sell Dele Alli again, given how much the 25-year-old England midfielder's value has dropped. (Football Insider), external

Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24. (Calciomercato, via FourFourTwo), external

Tottenham are tracking Juventus' 21-year-old Sweden forward Dejan Kulusevski with a view to a January transfer. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, captain Hugo Lloris has called for patience with Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo as he tries to make things work at the club. (Evening Standard), external

