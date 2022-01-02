Everton 2-3 Brighton: Benitez reaction

Everton manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Match of the Day: "The way we conceded goals makes it very difficult for us. Then the team missed a penalty and it became more difficult for the confidence. They reacted but difficult when you makes mistakes like we did.

"The goals we conceded is the lack of focus in the first minute and then after you play under pressure. You could see the reaction was there but it is not enough because you still make mistakes.

"I am concerned that we have to improve, especially in defence. The team pushes and works hard and tries but we are lacking a little quality in the decisions."

He added: "We made a mistake and we know how, and we know what we have to do, but it is just not the time to point fingers. We have to accept responsibility as a group."