Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has wished old rival Roy Keane well in his search for a new managerial role.

Keane is being considered for the vacancy at Sunderland and Vieira sends his best wishes.

"Deep inside him this is something he will want to try again," said Vieira. "If there is an opportunity there he will take it so I wish him good luck."

Vieira also admits he is looking forward to the "challenge" of facing League Two Hartlepool United in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

"We are facing a team who will work hard and make it difficult for us," he said. "They will want to cause an upset.

"But we have to be mentally prepared for that challenge. We will be taking this game seriously with a lot of respect."