Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea: The pick of the stats
- Published
Chelsea have won each of their last six away league London derbies – their longest such streak in their league history.
Tottenham have lost consecutive Premier League games without scoring a goal for the first time since February 2021.
Spurs have conceded more Premier League goals against Chelsea (106) than they have versus any other opponent, while they’ve only lost more games in the league against Manchester United (36) than against the Blues (32).