Kyle Walker-Peters: There were a number of notable displays for Southampton against a slightly unconvincing Manchester City that were worthy of a mention. Kyle Walker-Peters was certainly one of them.

The former Tottenham full-back seems to have found his wings at St Mary's. Walker-Peters struggled to get regular game time at Spurs, but since his move to the south coast the defender has grown immeasurably. The Saints are pretty good at developing talented defenders who arrive with a reputation but little experience.

Former Chelsea defender Ryan Bertrand was another player who only became established when he moved to Southampton on a permanent basis. Walker-Peters looks like he's being groomed in the same mould.

