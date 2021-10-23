Everton v Watford confirmed team news
- Published
We're now less than an hour away from kick-off between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park.
Rafa Benitez makes two changes to the side that lost to West Ham, with Anthony Gordon and Tom Davies in for Abdoulaye Doucouré and Alex Iwobi.
Everton starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Davies, Allan, Gordon; Gray, Rondon.
Substitutes: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Richarlkison, Iwobi, Gbamin, Dobbin,
There are changes to Watford's starting line up from the side that were thrashed by Liverpool, with Jeremy Ngakia, Joshua King and Ozan Tufan brought in for Danny Rose, Emmanuel Dennis and Kiko Femenia by Claudio Ranieri.
Watford starting XI: Foster, Nkagia, Ekong, Cathcart, Tufan, Masina; KIng, Kucka, Sissoko, Hernandez; Sarr.
Substitutes: Bachmann, Lauza, Cleverley, Pedro, Sema, Nkoulou, Gosling, Fletcher, Dennis.