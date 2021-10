🤕 PHILLIPS INJURED



Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips withdraws from England squad with minor calf strain.



Southampton's James Ward-Prowse replaces him for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra & Hungary.#lufc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/CFneT8e9d7 — BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) October 5, 2021

End of twitter post

