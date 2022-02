Frank Lampard takes charge of Everton for the first time and has deadline day signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek available for selection.

But should he throw both of them into his line-up for the FA Cup fourth-round match with Brentford?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT Lampard to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Everton team to face Brentford