Emotional day ends in defeat for Spurs

Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

It was a day of fluctuating emotions for Spurs fans.

They arrived thinking about Jimmy Greaves and all he achieved. They were heartened by the return of several key players and almost ecstatic with a positive start that might have yielded a goal.

They then had to endure a second half that started badly and got worse as a reorganised Chelsea pushed Spurs back and seized control.

By the end Spurs looked exhausted and likely to concede even more goals. Those early narrow victories and clean sheets now a distant memory.

Just a few years ago these two used to fight it out in Champions League places. This result and performance underlined how times have changed.