Thomas Frank says Christian Eriksen is settling into life as a Brentford player, but still gave no indication of when we might see him feature for the Bees.

Eriksen completed his first training session with his new team-mates on Monday, which Frank says was a special moment to witness.

"It was very good to see him out there. I spoke to him after the training and he was just pleased and happy to be part of a team and club again and do what he loves the most.

"We know he is a humble, down to earth, quality player, but he’s coming in with that natural presence without being big-headed. Because of the way he is he’s blending fantastic with the group and the culture we have here."

When asked if he has a timeframe in mind for when Eriksen might feature, Frank said: "Ish. It’s of course something we will constantly speak with him about. One thing for sure, he will not play against Manchester City but let’s take it day by day.

"We want to hit that perfect balance where we push him, of course, but also he needs to be in a good place because he hasn’t trained with a team for seven months.

"It’s important that we don’t give him a minor injury and give him a setback, even though he has a strong foundation to stand on. He’s looking good, but we also need to get some match minutes into him in a friendly before we put him out there."