Leicester 1-0 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Leicester have won consecutive league matches against Liverpool for the first time since April 1999, while Brendan Rodgers is the first manager to previously take charge of Liverpool in the Premier League to go on to secure consecutive wins against them in the competition (also won in Feb 2021).

The Reds failed to score for the first time in 29 Premier League games, and for the first time since a 1-0 home loss to Fulham in March.

Liverpool lost a Premier League game in December for the first time since 4 December 2016 (4-3 to Bournemouth), ending a run of 35 such fixtures without defeat (won 27, drawn eight).