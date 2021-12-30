Brentford v Aston Villa: Last time they met

Brentford host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, but what happened the last time the two teams faced off?

The Bees stretched their unbeaten start to life in the top flight to three games as Ivan Toney's early goal helped them earn a point in a 1-1 draw at Villa Park in August.

Toney's fierce finish - last season's Championship top scorer's first top-flight goal - gave the Bees a lead that lasted just six minutes as Villa summer signing Emi Buendia opened his account for the club with an equally impressive strike.

Villa had the better chances to win it in the second half but former Brentford striker Ollie Watkins was twice denied late on by Bees goalkeeper David Raya.

Raya had earlier foiled another Villa summer arrival, Danny Ings, while Rico Henry dragged Brentford's best chance of a winner wide from eight yards.