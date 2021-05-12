Leeds left-back Barry Douglas is expected to leave Elland Road when his contract expires this summer. The 31-year-old has spent most of the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, making 30 league appearances for the Championship club. (Leeds Live)

Meanwhile, the Whites and Southampton are interested in signing England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has spent the season on loan at West Brom from Arsenal. The 23-year-old can play in central midfield or at right-back. (Mail)

