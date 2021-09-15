Burnley v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past nine league visits to Burnley, winning four and drawing five. They last tasted defeat at Turf Moor in December 1973.

Burnley are winless in their past 12 home league games - drawing six and losing six - which is the Clarets' longest run without a victory at Turf Moor in their league history.

Burnley have already dropped eight points from winning positions in the Premier League so far this season, more than any other side. The Clarets have scored first in three of their four games so far, but failed to win any.