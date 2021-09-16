Newcastle v Leeds: Last time out

Newcastle host Leeds in the Premier League on Friday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

It was a home game to forget for the Magpies, who lost 2-1 to Leeds in January 2021 - their fifth Premier League defeat in a row.

Raphinha was key to the Whites' win, slotting in the opener, before Miguel Almiron ended Newcastle's run of 454 minutes of football without scoring with an equaliser.

However, Steve Bruce's side were trailing once more when Raphinha supplied the pass for Jack Harrison's superb winner.

For the first time since 1975-76, Leeds had done the league double over Newcastle.

But, for the Magpies, the 2-1 defeat was their 11th match without a win - the longest such run in Bruce's managerial career.