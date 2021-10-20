Leeds v Wolves: Head-to-head stats
Leeds have lost each of their past five league games against Wolves, scoring just one goal in the process. They have only had six longer such losing runs against an opponent, most recently against Derby County between 2006 and 2013 (nine in a row).
Wolves have won their past three away league games against Leeds without conceding a single goal. They had only won three of their previous 25 league games at Elland Road before this (four draws, 18 defeats).
Wolves have won seven of their past 11 away league games in Yorkshire (one draw, three defeats), including each of their past two against Sheffield United and Leeds. Wolves are looking to win three consecutive away top-flight matches in Yorkshire for the first time since December 1952 (two wins vs Huddersfield, one win vs Sheffield Wednesday).