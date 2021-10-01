Team news: Burnley v Norwich City

Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury sustained during the draw at Leicester.

Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez are both fit and available for Sean Dyche's 400th fixture as Burnley manager.

Norwich City remain without Christoph Zimmermann, Przemyslaw Placheta, Todd Cantwell and Sam Byram.

Billy Gilmour has a foot problem and will be assessed, while goalkeeper Tim Krul is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance.

