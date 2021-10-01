Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

This is 19th versus 20th and neither side have managed a win yet, but Burnley have looked far more like getting one than Norwich have so far.

Too often, the Canaries have been out-thought and out-gunned. They haven't even got a point on the board after six games and there haven't been too many moments when they have looked like getting one either.

Burnley, in contrast, have been much more competitive, even when they have lost.

Sean Dyche is going to have work cut out to keep the Clarets out of trouble but, from what I've seen of both teams, they should take the points here.

MVP's prediction: Neither of these teams have really got going yet, but I am going to go with Norwich to get off the mark at last. 0-2

