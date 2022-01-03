Antonio Conte says his Stamford Bridge return will be emotional, but he is fully focused on succeeding with Tottenham.

The Italian returns to his former club on Wednesday for the first time since he was sacked in 2018, as Spurs take on Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

"I spent two amazing seasons there. I created a lot of friendships at the club and we did a really important, good job," said Conte.

"Also, I enjoyed working there and I have to thank Chelsea because they gave me the opportunity to work in England and to have my first experience in England.

"But now I am the manager of Tottenham and I want to give this club 100 and more percent.

"It will be good and, for sure, I’ll have emotion to come back to Stamford Bridge."