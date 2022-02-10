Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

For some reason, this fixture between two of England's historically big names consistently produces memorable events, talking points, excitement and drama.

This game was an absolute barnstormer that refused to slow or settle for an expected outcome despite Leeds' early confidence, Villa's subsequent ascendancy and then demotion to 10 men.

Philippe Coutinho was a livewire, while Jacob Ramsey underlined his growing reputation as a box-to-box midfielder of true elite potential. His driving runs and drilled finishes were reminiscent of his current boss Steven Gerrard.

But, at the other end, Daniel James was superb in a central attacking role his physique suggests he is unsuited to. On this form, he will make it tough for first-choice number nine Patrick Bamford to return to the side when he is fit.

Leeds refused to lie down and forced themselves level. Six goals and a point each was probably a welcome return for both at the end of a classic encounter.