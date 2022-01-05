We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Aston Villa transfer gossip to drop so far:

Aston Villa are the latest Premier League club to be linked with Borussia Monchengladbach's Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, but face stiff competition with the 25-year-old also wanted by Liverpool, Leicester, Arsenal and Everton. (Mail), external

Arsenal are interested in signing 23-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz (Sun on Sunday), external, while West Ham are eyeing a move for Netherlands winger Anwar El Ghazi, who is reportedly available for loan along with Trezeguet. (Football Insider), external

A loan deal has been reached between Napoli and Manchester United for 24-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe, which will see him cut his stint at Villa short to play in Serie A until the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News), external

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.