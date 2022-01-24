Saints prove City's stumbling block

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Southampton have made St Mary's a tricky place to visit this season, losing just one game on their own patch and stretching their unbeaten run at home to eight matches.

Pep Guardiola recognised that beforehand, saying his side faced an "incredible challenge", and it became even more difficult when the Saints opened the scoring.

It was a goal Manchester City themselves would have been proud of, with Oriol Romeu spreading play to the right and Kyle Walker-Peters engineering a neat exchange with Nathan Redmond before lashing the bouncing ball into the far corner to net his first in the Premier League on his 68th appearance.

City mustered 15 shots in the second half as they pushed for a 13th successive win but, with home defender Mohammed Salisu in defiant form and 33-year-old goalkeeper Forster making several fine stops, the home side showed resilience to earn a point.

City have not been at their fluid free-scoring best in recent weeks but their relentless pursuit of the title has continued with narrow wins over Brentford, Arsenal and Chelsea.

This was only the second time Pep Guardiola's side have trailed at half-time in an away Premier League game this season, recovering to win in stoppage-time at Emirates Stadium in the other.

But there was to be no repeat on the south coast on Saturday, with a slow start costing the defending champions.

It's a result that means Manchester City's remarkable run comes to an end, but you have to go back 130 years - to Preston North End in the 1891-92 season - to find the only team to win 12 games in a row and not win the title that same season.