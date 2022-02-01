Aston Villa's January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Aston Villa do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs at Villa Park:

In

Calum Chambers (Arsenal, free), Robin Olsen (Roma, loan), Lucas Digne (Everton, £25m), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona, loan)

Out

Matt Targett (Newcastle), Tyreik Wright (Colchester), Jed Steer (Luton), Kaine Kesler (MK Dons), Louie Barry (Swindon), Cameron Archer (Preston), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke), Anwar El Ghazi (Everton), Caleb Chukwuemeka (Livingston), Aaron Ramsey (Cheltenham), Wesley (Internacional), Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest), Arjan Raikhy (Grimsby), Seb Revan (Hereford)

