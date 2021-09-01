Ian Westbrook, BBC Sport

Transfer deadline day was, as is often the case, a quiet one for Brentford, with the only activity being two B-team players heading out on loan.

It was also a refreshingly relaxing day for Bees fans, as being in the Premier League meant there were no fears of any first-team regulars being sold.

Brentford did their business early on in the window with the signings of Frank Onyeka, Kristoffer Ajer and Myles Peart-Harris - before adding Yoane Wissa and Alvaro Fernandez towards the end of August.

There were rumours that they were trying to sign a right-back, and they had also been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson, but nothing materialised.

The speculation appears to have had some truth in it, however, with co-director of football Phil Giles reflecting on Wednesday that it was a day "we did lots of work for no real reward".

Although they may be a bit light on cover in some areas, overall it has been a good window. The Bees, sensibly, opted for evolution not revolution. They have trusted and rewarded the core of the squad which won promotion to the top flight.