Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Former Norwich City captain Adam Drury thinks their summer transfer business has left the Canaries well equipped for a tilt at Premier League survival.

Drury was talking to us at The Nest, the smart new home of the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation. He works for the charity as a coach.

The former Peterborough defender told us what it was like to be a deadline-day signing for Norwich City in 2001. He would go on to spend more than 10 years as the club’s first-choice left-back, making 361 appearances.

You can hear the full interview with Drury and more on the work of the Norwich City CSF on The Scrimmage Podcast