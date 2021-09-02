Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood's three goals in successive games have seen him nominated for the Premier League's player of the month award for August.

The 19-year-old England international scored in the thumping 5-1 victory over Leeds United and grabbed a crucial equaliser against Southampton.

And his late winner against Wolves at Molineux ensured United are one of five teams who have seven points, two behind leaders Tottenham.

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, Everton's Demarai Gray, Eric Dier of Tottenham and West Ham duo Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma are also up for the award.