Mason Greenwood could hold the key to Manchester United's Premier League title challenge this season, says former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton.

The 19-year-old scored and played the full 90 minutes in the Red Devils' opening-day victory against old rivals Leeds United.

Greenwood scored seven times in 31 top-flight appearances in 2020-21.

"I didn't think before a ball was kicked that Manchester United could win the league this season," Sutton said on the Football Daily podcast.

"I thought there were better teams and better squads and that maybe the centre-forward position would be an issue.

"But if Greenwood comes to the fore maybe they're in with a shout."

