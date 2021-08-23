BBC Sport

Brentford's fine start continues

Thomas Mallows, BBC Sport

After the euphoria of that opening game win over Arsenal, the ball was on the other foot for Brentford as they had to deal with a raucous Crystal Palace crowd on their first away trip of the campaign.

That could have overawed some newly-promoted sides, but after a timid opening the Bees worked their way into the game and finished the first half on top.

They rarely looked liked conceding after the break, bar a James McArthur effort that drew a fine save from David Raya, and were more than deserving of a point.

Thomas Frank will hope for a greater attacking threat as the weeks progress, but four points and two clean sheets is a wonderful platform to build on for the rest of the season.