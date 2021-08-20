Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Steve Bruce has been speaking to the media before Newcastle visit Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Newcastle boss:

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey won’t feature against Aston Villa because of a calf injury;

Bruce says Joe Willock, who couldn’t play against West Ham last weekend, will “definitely be involved”;

He is considering naming four goalkeepers, instead of three, in his 25-man squad for the Premier League;

Martin Dubravka had surgery on his foot last month but the injury has become infected, so he will be unavailable for a few more weeks. Karl Darlow is still recovering from Covid-19 and remains “a long way off” a return so Freddie Woodman will continue in goal;

Defender Paul Dummett, who has been out for a month with a calf problem, is training again and could be involved against Burnley in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

