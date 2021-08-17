Trevoh Chalobah: I am prone to get carried away with debutants when they perform like this. However, Chalobah does possess a certain composure on the ball and tends not to panic under pressure. Is he the real deal? Well, only time will tell.

Marcos Alonso: We have come to expect this sort of thing from Marcos Alonso. Any free-kick on the edge of the box spells danger for the opposition when Alonso is on the pitch - and so it proved against a shockingly poor Crystal Palace.

