What are the Covid-19 protocols for Brighton fans?

Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions will see stadiums have no social distancing measures in place in the stands, but there will be random Covid-19 status checks as fans enter grounds.

There remains uncertainty on whether 'vaccine passports' will be introduced from October 2021.

So what are the rules at the Amex this season?

- In anticipation of likely mandatory stadium entry requirements from 1 October 2021, Brighton are requesting proof of Covid-19 status for all supporters at the Amex.

- Both home and away fans aged 18 and over will be asked to produce an NHS Covid pass or proof of a negative lateral flow test, alongside photographic ID.

- Checks will take place at stadium perimeter check points to allow supporters to enter the external concourses and then proceed to the turnstiles.

- "This will allow us to review and, where necessary, to refine or update our stadium entry process in time for likely mandatory requirements with effect from 1 October 2021," said the club.

Read how all Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of fans