Where will Southampton finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Southampton - 13th

The Premier League is becoming much of a muchness when it gets down to these placings and it is an important season for Saints and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Danny Ings' departure will hit them hard but Southampton were left with little choice after his refusal to sign a new contract with one year left. The loss of Ryan Bertrand deprives them of know-how at the back, although Hasenhuttl has high hopes for left-back Romain Perraud, a new arrival from Brest.

They still, however, have the class of James Ward-Prowse, while Adam Armstrong, who cost £15m from Blackburn Rovers, is expected to provide goals and threat.

Might be a bit of a glass half-full prediction this one. Saints need a good start.

