Burnley 1-1 Leeds: Dyche reaction

Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “It was pretty pleasing against a tricky Leeds side – they play a different style, a different way.

"They want to open up the game and make it like a basketball match and I thought we tactically did well today to calm that way of playing down, particularly in spells in the first half but also in the second.

“Then we got our noses in front which at the time I thought was about right and then they nick a goal out of nothing, an unfortunate trip from Charlie Taylor and Ben Mee gets in a great block and it deflects, and that’s the way it goes.

“But overall, tactically certainly I was very pleased with the side – there was just that little spell where we were just on the back foot a little bit but when you’re searching for your first win, that can happen."

On £15m signing Maxwel Cornet, announced earlier on Sunday: “The owner has worked very hard to get that deal to happen so we want him to come and enjoy his football with us, and hopefully push us as well.”