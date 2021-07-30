Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have thanked Liverpool fans for their support after both returned from injury in the Reds' friendly defeat by Hertha Berlin.

"It’s hard to express how I am feeling, but it’s important to me that I say I feel blessed to have had the support of so many incredible people," Van Dijk tweeted after the game.

"My team-mates for giving me energy and keeping my head up. The fans for their love, support and encouragement. And most of all, my family."

Van Dijk has been out for nine months after surgery on a knee injury suffered against Everton, while Gomez missed eight months after being injured in training with England.

Gomez, in an Instagram post, said: "It’s been a period that has severely tested me physically and emotionally.

"Big love to all the LFC family for your support and words of encouragement; that’s staff and fans."

Both players returned as second-half substitutions in the 4-3 loss in Austria on Thursday.