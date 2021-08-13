Moyes on fitness, crowds & repeating last season's success
West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his team's Premier League opener against Newcastle on Sunday.
Here are the key points from his news conference:
- Moyes says Manuel Lanzini should be fit after suffering "a little bit of a groin problem". He added there are some other "knocks and niggles" but is hopeful "everyone will be OK";
- He says he "can't see any reason why" the Hammers wouldn't be able to repeat last season's sixth-place finish and that "we're going to work very hard to do it again";
- He is "really looking forward to getting crowds back" because they have been "sorely missed";
- Moyes also praised the job Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has done even though "lots of people have written them off".