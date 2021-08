Roma are closing in on a £34m deal for Tammy Abraham as Chelsea look to offload the striker on loan with an option to buy. (Mail)

Arsenal and Atalanta are also interested in the 23-year-old England international. (Goal)

Meanwhile, having now had the first part of his Chelsea medical, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku could play in their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday. (Star)

