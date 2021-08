Chelsea's Reece James and Mason Mount have been called up to the England squad for September's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The pair, who were part of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad, will join up with the England team after Saturday's game against Liverpool.

The Three Lions play three matches in seven days as they face Hungary, Andorra and Poland in next month's qualifiers.

