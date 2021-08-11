Where will Brighton finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Brighton - 16th

Brighton boss Graham Potter has been given many plaudits for his work in transforming their style but was 16th place last season really a success?

The big problem was goalscoring and if this can be solved then this campaign might just be a bit better.

Potter has strengthened midfield with Enock Mwepu from Red Bull Salzburg, but there have been significant departures in Ben White to Arsenal and Davy Propper to PSV Eindhoven.

This prediction is based on Potter signing a striker, with Celtic's Odsonne Edouard a constant link. If he does not, then the Seagulls will struggle. Neal Maupay will certainly carry a heavy weight of responsibility.

Yves Bissouma will be a key figure in midfield.

