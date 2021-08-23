Man City v Norwich: The pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester City have won their opening home game in 12 of their last 15 Premier League seasons (two draws, one loss), scoring 43 goals in this spell.
Norwich have started a season with two defeats in their opening two league games for the first time since 1997-98 in the second tier, and first in the top-flight since 1987-88.
Since Pep Guardiola joined Man City in the 2016-17 season, there have been 49 Premier League games won by a margin of 5+ goals; the Spaniard’s side are responsible for 23 of these (47%).