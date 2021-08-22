Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told BBC MOTD: "I don't think the club in their history have faced something like this. We have to face the challenge.

"The league, or table is not decided in August. The worst thing you can do is throw in the towel, we certainly are not going to do that."

"The crowd were right behind the team from the beginning, when you are losing you cannot expect them to be happy. They have given all the support they could. When we don't win, they have to show that and that is natural."